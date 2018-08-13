A 25-year-old man has appeared in court accused of carrying out a knife attack at a restaurant.

The man was at Llandudno Magistrates' Court charged with wounding Gareth Edwards and two counts of possessing a knife in a public place.

Mr Edwards is in hospital with serious injuries following the incident at Hickory's Smokehouse in Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy county, on Friday.

The accused man is due to appear Caernarfon Crown Court on 10 September.