Llandudno man appears in court accused of knife attack
- 13 August 2018
A 25-year-old man has appeared in court accused of carrying out a knife attack at a restaurant.
The man was at Llandudno Magistrates' Court charged with wounding Gareth Edwards and two counts of possessing a knife in a public place.
Mr Edwards is in hospital with serious injuries following the incident at Hickory's Smokehouse in Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy county, on Friday.
The accused man is due to appear Caernarfon Crown Court on 10 September.