'First farm drive-thru' opens to public in north Wales
- 14 August 2018
What is thought to be the first UK farm to have a drive-thru has opened.
Rhug Estate, in north Wales, offers products from local suppliers and says the packaging used is all compostable.
Owner of the estate, Lord Newborough, hopes it will have "broad appeal to locals and holidaymakers alike."
The 20-year-old farm's meat range includes Japanese Sika deer which are reared over nearly 8,000 acres. The drive-thru opened on 11 August.