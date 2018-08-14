Image caption Cardiff Arms Park is in the city centre, next to the Principality Stadium

A Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) bid of between £15-20m to buy Cardiff Arms Park has been rejected by the ground's current owners.

The management committee of Cardiff Athletic Club (CAC) has decided it will not put the offer to its members.

In February its tenants, the Cardiff Blues rugby region, said they were considering moving after talks stalled over the lease of the ground in the city centre.

The WRU has been asked to comment.

It said previously it wanted to work with the four regional rugby teams.

The chairman of the CAC's management committee, Keith Morgan, said that at a meeting on Monday evening "there was a lot of uneasiness about selling the freehold of the iconic site".

CAC has reported its decision back to the WRU, and said they were prepared to continue negotiations for a long-term lease.

Mr Morgan added: "We are prepared to negotiate with anyone... with the right offer we would take it to the members and they would decide whether or not to accept."

Cardiff Blues confirmed earlier this year that it was considering a move elsewhere after its offer of £8m for a 150-year lease, which included plans to redevelop the ground, was rejected. The current deal expires in 2022.

It would not be the first time the Blues had left the Arms Park. In 2009 the region moved to the Cardiff City Stadium but returned to the city centre at the the beginning of the 2012/13 season.

'Good relationship'

Mr Morgan insisted the committee had "a very good working relationship with the Blues".

"We have no wish for the Blues to leave Cardiff Arms Park; we see it as the home of Cardiff RFC and Cardiff Blues," he said.

CAC is made up of five different committees representing rugby, tennis, bowls, cricket and hockey and aims to promote amateur sport in the city.

The WRU has been asked to comment on its offer.

In a previous statement the governing body said it wanted to work together "smarter" with the regions.

"If we have five entities - WRU and the four regions - working together collectively we can make significant savings."

A spokesperson added "the five can work together to generate money as well, commercially and through sponsorship".