Three-car crash on M4 at Cardiff closes two lanes westbound
- 13 August 2018
Two lanes out of three of the M4 near Cardiff are blocked following a three-car crash in rush hour.
The crash happened on the westbound carriageway near Junction 32 for Coryton, leaving one car facing the wrong way.
Traffic is currently moving slowly.