Image copyright Family picture Image caption Gwilym Jones enjoyed socialising with friends at his local pub

Tributes have been paid to a "gentle giant" who died after being hit by a car in Flintshire.

Gwilym Jones, 52, who lived in Dyserth, was hit by a Ford C-Max on Ffordd Llewellyn, Flint, on 25 July.

He was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan and died on Thursday.

In a statement, his family said: "Gwilym was a hardworking man, who always had a smile on his face. He was a kind, gentle giant who wouldn't harm a soul."

They described him as being dedicated to his job as a refuse collector and enjoying his weekends at the local pub with friends.

North Wales Police is still appealing for witnesses to the incident that happened at 08:00 BST on 25 July, and anyone who may have dashcam footage.