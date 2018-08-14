The main road between south and west Wales is closed in both directions after an early morning crash.

The A48 between Cross Hands and Foelgastell in Carmarthenshire will be shut until at least 10:00 BST as Dyfed-Powys Police investigate the incident.

The crash happened at about 02:00 and police are advising motorists to divert through Tumble and Llanddarog on the A467 and B4310.

The closure affects traffic travelling between Swansea and Carmarthen.