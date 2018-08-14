Image copyright Trevor McGarrigle Image caption Trevor McGarrigle said volunteers were careful when doing beach clean-ups

Used needles have been found during a clean-up of a popular beach, prompting a warning for people visiting the area.

Five syringes were discovered in seaweed and on rocks by volunteers cleaning the shoreline at Ogmore-by-Sea in Vale of Glamorgan.

Trevor McGarrigle, who set up the group, said: "I was shocked to find so many in a short period of time."

Vale of Glamorgan Council said it was working with the owner of the private beach to resolve the issue.

Since starting Volunteer Beach Clean seven months ago, Mr McGarrigle said the group had collected 111 bags of rubbish from a number of beaches.

He said: "It's not just Ogmore beach - we recently found a needle at Aberthaw beach as well.

"I'm just scared for the public in case the unthinkable may happen. Needles are dangerous and parents should be aware of possible dangers at the beach."

The syringes were found in a clean-up on 4 August and a council spokesman said reports of discarded needles would be treated "as the highest priority".