Eisteddfod 'savages' apology 'not enough'

Image caption Eifion Lloyd Jones apologised for "any concern or harm caused unintentionally"

A member of the Eisteddfod's governing body has resigned over comments made by its chair about "savages".

In a ceremony for the Welsh diaspora, Eifion Lloyd Jones said he was unclear whether the "worst savages" lived in Uganda, Rhyl or northern England.

He later apologised for "any concern or harm caused unintentionally".

Dr Dylan Foster Evans, head of Welsh at Cardiff University, said the apology should have been unconditional, and has quit the Eisteddfod court in protest.

Mr Jones had made the comments at a ceremony for Wales and the World (Cymru a'r Byd), after listing places where its new chair Iori Roberts had worked.

He said people had "misunderstood" a "playful remark" about Mr Roberts's travels as a teacher, but later "apologised for any concern or harm caused unintentionally by my comments".

But Dr Evans told BBC Radio Cymru's Post Cyntaf programme on Tuesday the apology had not gone far enough.

"Unfortunately, it is not an unambiguous apology for the words that were used," he said.

"He is apologising for any concern that has been caused unintentionally, apologising to anybody who has misinterpreted him.

"There needs to be a simple apology for the words themselves."

Image copyright Cardiff University Image caption Dr Dylan Foster Evans called for a "simple unconditional apology"

Dr Evans said the story would rumble on, adding: "Unfortunately, I don't believe everybody will move on this week.

"I have taken this step today, and I think there will be further discussions and developments.

"I know Eifion Lloyd Jones is principled, and has fought continuously against discrimination at every opportunity.

"Unfortunately, I think we understand things differently this time.

"I cannot continue as a member of the court, and I hope people will consider this, and see that asking for a simple unconditional apology is not asking too much."

Mr Jones said he was "disappointed" Dr Evans had resigned, saying he had "such a big contribution to make to the Eisteddfod's Court".

The chair said he had sent two messages of explanation to Dr Evans, "expressing my desire that he re-joins soon".

The National Eisteddfod has been asked to comment.