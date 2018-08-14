Image copyright Keith Morris Image caption One guest at the Aberystwyth hotel remains missing following the fire

A hotel gutted in an alleged arson attack is still too dangerous to go inside, three weeks after the blaze.

A crane will be brought in to get fire investigators inside the Belgrave House Hotel in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion.

Police are still searching for a missing Lithuanian man thought to have been staying in the hotel at the time of the blaze.

It is hoped investigators can get inside the building and start their work next week.

Dyfed-Powys Police said its officers had not yet gained entry to the building "due to the risk posed".

Nine adults and three children were rescued from the hotel after the fire broke out in the early hours of 25 July.

Damion Harris, 30, of Llanbadarn, Aberystwyth, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and is due to appear in Swansea Crown Court on 24 August.

Police officers have made contact with the missing man's family.

Image copyright Twitter/@MAWWChrisDavies Image caption Belgrave House Hotel is on Aberystwyth's seafront