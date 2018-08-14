Runaway car damages vehicles in Haverfordwest
A runaway car careered downhill and smashed into five vehicles, before a passer-by managed to bring its progress to a halt.
Alan Rawdin witnessed the silver Vauxhall Insignia rolling down High Street, Haverfordwest at about 10:45 BST on Tuesday.
Mr Rawdin said he heard "two loud bangs and screaming" and saw the car "rolling down the road".
Dyfed-Powys Police said no-one was hurt and officers did not attend.
Mr Rawdin managed to grab hold of a passenger door handle and help bring the car to a stop.
Photographs of the scene show cars with damage to their bumpers.
A police spokesman said there was no-one inside the Insignia and no-one was hurt.