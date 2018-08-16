Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Thomas, Ellis and Imogen all finished school last year, but took very different paths

Thousands of students across Wales are picking up their A-levels on Thursday.

Many of them will be working out what to do next - but what options are out there?

These four young people from Wales, who got their results last summer, told BBC Wales how they tackled their first year in the big wide world.

From working full-time to jetting off around the globe, they've shown there's not just one way of doing things...

Thomas Burr, 19, from Cardiff

Image copyright Thomas Burr Image caption Thomas will be living in the same halls as ex-students Natalie Portman and Matt Damon next year

Studying at Harvard University, USA

When Thomas collected his results last year, he didn't stay long to celebrate - as the next day he was flying to America.

So what is it like, studying at the world-famous Harvard University?

"People are very sure of themselves here, and quite strong-minded," he said. "And extremely intelligent, of course. It can be intimidating."

Unlike most UK students, freshmen in America study many different subjects. "This semester I did a class on rock and roll music and one on Broadway!" Thomas said.

He won't declare his "concentration" (the subject he will commit to) until next year.

But after acting in the annual Freshman Musical, he might choose English or Theatre - quite fitting, as he'll be in the same halls as ex-students Natalie Portman and Matt Damon.

And while this year has been tough, he doesn't regret going stateside.

"I think I would have found it easier if I had stayed in the UK, but this year has been full of opportunities," he said.

Ellis Cockram, 19, from Rhondda

Image copyright Admiral Image caption Ellis has been saving for a new car and a trip to Dubai this year

Got a full-time job at Admiral

As a sales executive, Ellis works in a large team and helps customers every day. His year has been about growing up, meeting new people and developing his skills.

"I've always fancied doing something like this, so when the opportunity came, I took it," he said.

He didn't need a degree, so didn't see any point in going to university. "Going into the big wide world interested me more," he said.

Earning money means he can put funds aside for his future. "It's an excellent feeling to be earning such a good wage at my age" he said.

He's also saving for a new car - and booked his dream holiday to Dubai this month.

So what is his advice to anyone thinking of getting a job straight after school?

"Just take the plunge and do it," he said. "There's definitely someone out there who can give you a job. It's just a case of getting out there and looking."

Imogen Hunt, 19, from Bridgend

Image copyright Imogen Hunt Image caption Imogen is moving into a house with friends she met in halls this year

Studying primary education at Cardiff Metropolitan University

Imogen knew she wanted to be a primary teacher after doing a placement in her old school back in year 10. Now, her goal is to do a PGCE and work in a Welsh-medium school.

"80% of my course is in Welsh," she said. "And we can choose whether to do our assignments in Welsh or English. It's great because this is the language I've grown up with."

She's looking forward to going on placement next year, as well as moving into a house with friends she met in halls.

"The biggest challenge this year has probably been getting used to being in bigger groups of people, because I went to quite a small school," she said.

Independent learning has also been tricky to master. "You don't get a lot of help at all in university: it's all down to you," she said.

But a highlight has been meeting new people from across the country.

"Take advantage of every opportunity," she said. "Just make sure you enjoy every moment and don't stress too much."

Ben Roberts, 19, from Cardiff

Image copyright Ben Roberts Image caption Ben volunteered at a radio station - a tricky task at first, as everything was in local language Wolof

Did a gap year in Senegal

Last August, Ben had a place at Princeton University, USA. But before that, he was heading to Senegal in West Africa to begin nine months of volunteering.

"It was a good chance to do all that 'finding yourself' stuff," he said. "But it wasn't a typical gap year: we were trying to be as non-touristy as possible."

Ben worked as a sound engineer for a women's grassroots social justice radio station.

"It was difficult because it was all in Wolof [the local language]," he said. "But I caught up and managed, even if I didn't understand exactly what was being said."

Living with a Senegalese family helped him master the basics - and he even ended up starring in a Senegalese TV show.

"Someone in my house was a builder by day and a script writer at night. He was working on a comedy script and asked me to take part. He thought it would be quite funny to have this British guy speaking Wolof!" he said.