Image caption Natural Resources Wales has approved plans to dispose of 300,000 tonnes of mud

The dumping of mud and sediment from a nuclear plant site off Cardiff Bay has been delayed.

Thousands of tonnes of material needs to be dredged from the Hinkley Point C building site in Somerset.

The developer wants to dispose of 300,000 tonnes of mud across the Bristol Channel in the Cardiff Grounds, a little over a mile out to sea from Cardiff Bay.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) will monitor it, but it has been delayed.

"We were initially told by the licence holder, NNB Genco, that they intended to begin the dredging/disposal operations on 16 August," said NRW's John Wheadon.

"We were subsequently informed that, due to external constraints, the dredging is now expected to begin in early September, although no specific date has yet been provided."

The move has met with opposition, with some politicians opposing it as well as 7,000 people who signed a petition.