Your Pictures in Wales: 15-22 August 2018

  • 22 August 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales, including a tranquil north Wales lake and a sunflower field.

Image copyright Elliot Morris
Image caption A red bull under some moody looking clouds in a field in Anglesey
Image copyright Aaron Proctor
Image caption The sun peaks through the clouds at Llyn Padarn near Llanberis, Gwynedd
Image copyright Iwan Williams
Image caption A starry night over Llyn Dywarchen, Rhyd Ddu in Snowdonia
Image copyright Luke Bryan
Image caption Mountain ponies above Hay-on-Wye on the Black Mountains
Image copyright John Powell
Image caption Evening stroll: Sheep walk under the black mountain, near Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire
Image copyright Megan Jones
Image caption Megan Jones took this photo of her daughter Tiggy in the sunflowers at sunset in Rhossili
Image copyright Amy Barrett
Image caption Wave, you're in shot! Amy Barrett was beside the seaside in Aberystwyth
Image copyright Tina Corfield
Image caption Tina Corfield sent this picture of a pony in a field overlooking Harlech beach
Image copyright Catherine White
Image caption On reflection! Up at the lake on the banks of Tal y Llyn in the Snowdonia National Park is where Catherine White spent a "relaxing weekend away"
Image copyright Aled Westlake
Image caption The sunshine through the rain clouds over the Kidwelly canal near Tenby was taken by Aled Westlake
Image copyright Alun Nevett
Image caption Bridges over troubled waters! The Severn Crossings from the air as Alun Nevett lands back at Cardiff Airport
Image copyright Lucy McGrath
Image caption Lovely, lovely Lake Vyrnwy as the mist lifted over the Powys skyline - Lucy McGrath enjoyed the "mysterious" mountain backdrop!

