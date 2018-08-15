Man, 26, charged after three-car crash in Roath, Cardiff
A 26-year-old man has been charged with drink driving following a three-car crash which left five people injured.
A woman had to be cut out of a vehicle with hydraulic cutting equipment following the collision in the Roath area of Cardiff at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday.
Four others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Police said a man had been arrested and charged with drink driving and driving without due care and attention.
The man, from Cardiff, will appear before the city's magistrates' court on 5 September.