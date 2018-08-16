Image copyright Jenna Foxton Image caption The festival is set among the mountains of the Brecon Beacons

About 25,000 music fans are expected to head to the Green Man festival in the Brecon Beacons on Thursday.

Now in its 16th year, it is once again a sell-out, with acts including The War on Drugs, Public Service Broadcasting and Fleet Foxes performing.

Motorists were warned to expect heavier than normal traffic on the A40 between Abergavenny and Brecon and the A465 Heads of the Valleys road.

There will also be shuttle buses running from Abergavenny train station.

Among the non-music attractions is Einstein's Garden - a celebration of science, art and nature - which will feature for a 10th year.

Image copyright Samantha Milligan Image caption About 25,000 music fans are expected to head to the festival

"What I love about Green Man is that it enables people to choose their own festival experience," said managing director Fiona Stewart.

"They can dance all night, watch comedy or late-night films, or sit in a hot tub drinking bubbly, drink a craft Welsh ale or discover a new band and then go and see an international headliner."

Revellers are also set to be bussed in on special coaches from 30 locations around the UK.