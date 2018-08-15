Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The air ambulance was called after a horse bolted at Pembrokeshire County Show

Eight people have been injured after a horse bolted and "went on a rampage" during a farming show.

The horse broke loose from a show ring and ran onto a main thoroughfare at Pembrokeshire County Show before knocking several people over.

Jonathan Twigg, who was at the show near Haverfordwest, said the horse bolted "through the crowds".

Five people, including a 12-year-old boy and 83-year-old man have been taken to hospital.

Organisers confirmed the air ambulance was also sent to the scene.

Skip Twitter post by @HannahMarieJon4 Hi Six people have been injured, some seriously after a loose horse galloped down the main thoroughfare at the County Show. The Air Ambulance is at the scene along with police, local ambulances and St Johns. The area has been cordoned off and the horse has been captured. — Hannah Marie Jones (@HannahMarieJon4) August 15, 2018 Report

Parts of the showground were closed off as a result of the incident on the second day of this year's event. The horse has since been captured.

Speaking soon after the emergency services arrived at the scene Mr Twigg said: "A horse, presumably a show jumping horse, seemed to break free from the area it was being held and just went on a rampage.

"It bolted up the avenue through the crowds here and took maybe a dozen people out of the way as it just ran straight into them.

"There are several people now being treated by medics, some were still scattered on the ground with what seemed to be head injuries."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption An air ambulance was called to the scene after the horse bolted

The annual show, which attracts around 100,000 visitors a year, was first held in 1784.

One eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said: "The horse was out of control, jumped out of the ring, through the crowd and in between some of the stands.

"I've been showing horses for 35 years, and I've never seen anything like this before. Everyone's in shock."

Image caption Emergency services were sent to the scene

Another eyewitness said he was surprised more people were not hurt.

"The huge horse ran through a really crowded part of the show, and hit six people," he added.

"It was a show jumping horse, it ran through right past where I was standing. It was quite scary."

One witness said the horse hit "an older gentleman" who "looked like he had a broken arm".

They added: "I saw the horse hit five more people - a few of them have been hit quite badly. It was just random people in the crowd.

"People were lying on the ground for quite some time before paramedics turned up - people were on the ground for around half an hour."

A statement by the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society, which organises the show, said: "We can confirm that there has been an incident at the Pembrokeshire County Show today. We are currently working with all the emergency services who are dealing with the situation.

"Six casualties are being assessed by Welsh Ambulance Services."