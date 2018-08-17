Image copyright Google Image caption The works on the A55 near Junction 23 will be finished by the start of half term

Improvement work on the A55 in north Wales will get under way in September, taking up to five weeks, officials have said.

Essential improvement works are needed on the Kneeshaw Lupton underbridge near Junction 23 at Llanddulas, Conwy.

The westbound carriageway will be closed completely from 17 September.

A single traffic lane in each direction will be open day and night, with the work due to be finished by the start of half term holidays.

All surfacing will be removed, along with waterproofing of the bridge deck and the replacement of bridge joints.

Similar works on the eastbound carriageway are set to take place later next year.