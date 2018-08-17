Image caption An elderly man was treated at the scene on Rhyd-y-Penau Road

An elderly man was treated by paramedics after his car overturned when it hit a tree in Cardiff.

The vehicle was left on its roof following the crash on Rhyd-y-Penau Road.

Ambulance and fire crews were also called to the scene. The injuries were not believed to be serious.

It followed a collision earlier on Friday on the adjoining Cyncoed Road, which left two women injured, one of them critically.

South Wales Police said a 39-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The collision involved a black Volvo and yellow Hyundai and happened at about 08:20 BST.

The women travelling in the Hyundai were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.