Image copyright Keith Morris Image caption One guest at the Aberystwyth hotel remains missing following the fire

Police are set to begin searching for a missing man who was thought to be staying at an Aberystwyth hotel which was gutted in an alleged arson attack.

Work has been taking place to make the remaining structure of the Belgrave House Hotel following the blaze on 25 July.

Nine adults and three children were rescued but a Lithuanian man is missing.

Searches for the man, and for evidence, is set to take a number of weeks.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "Efforts have been ongoing to make safe the remains of the building structure so that the search phase can begin.

Image copyright Twitter/@MAWWChrisDavies Image caption Belgrave House Hotel is on Aberystwyth's seafront

"Given that these activities are nearing completion the public can expect to see an increase in police activity in the near future as investigators begin the search phase in an effort to locate the missing male and gather further evidence in respect of the fire.

"The search phase is expected to take a number of weeks but no additional disruption to the site and surrounding area is anticipated."

Damion Harris, 30, of Llanbadarn, Aberystwyth, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and is due to appear in Swansea Crown Court on 24 August.

Police officers have made contact with the missing man's family.