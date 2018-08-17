A couple have been arrested after a car was spotted driving the wrong way along the M4, with three children not wearing seatbelts in the back.

The car was stopped at about 01:00 BST near junction 37 for Pyle, Bridgend county, South Wales Police said.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and child neglect.

A woman, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of child neglect. Both remain in custody.