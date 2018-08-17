Image copyright Robin Drayton/ Geograph Image caption Rodney Parade is connected to the city centre by a bridge over the River Usk and has a number of walkways around it, including one that has raised concerns

Fears over a terrorist attack could see land near Newport's Rodney Parade sold to the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

The council-owned area, forming part of a walkway between the rugby ground and Maindee Primary School, has sparked security concerns on match days.

Following attacks in Manchester and Paris, a UK-wide protocol has required increased safety measures.

The WRU, which owns the Dragons who play at the ground, may take the land over from the city council next week.

Following the terrorist attacks on the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in 2017 and the Bataclan concert venue in Paris, in 2015, Gwent Police was required to demonstrate how secure the ground would be in the event of an attack.

A review by the force said the land raised "serious security issues" on match days, with the Dragons, Newport RFC and football side Newport County all playing at the ground.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Dragons rugby side play in the Pro14 competition while Newport County compete in England's League Two

Safety concerns have been raised in the past because of rucksacks and brief cases discarded in the bushes by fly-tippers.

A council report on the site also added: "An attack could be co-ordinated from the location as potential attackers could congregate in the area.

"Disposing the land will reduce the risk of an attack and also negate the council's liability/political position if such an attack happened whilst still in its ownership."

If the sale is agreed, the WRU hopes to clear the site and erect fencing.

It would pay for this work, with the city council responsible for the short-term maintenance of the site, but money from the potential sale would reduce this cost.

The rugby governing body will need permission from the city council if the land features in any future plans to redevelop Rodney Parade.

It was described in the report as an "ideal-sized plot to increase commercial ventures and increase the stadium's capacity by building a new stand".

The sale could be signed off by the council's deputy leader, councillor Mark Whitcutt, next week.