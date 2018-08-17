Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police closed Cyncoed Road after the crash on Friday morning

A man has been arrested after a car crash in Cardiff which left a woman in a critical condition.

Cyncoed Road was closed after a crash between a yellow Hyundai and a black Volvo at 8:20 BST on Friday.

Two women were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where one remains in a critical condition.

A 39-year-old man from Llanedeyr, the driver of one of the cars, has been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.

Police are appealing for witnesses.