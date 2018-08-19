Image copyright Rhiannon Lewis Image caption Rhiannon (centre) said her mum Shirley (right) was made to feel unwelcome at the cinema by other cinemagoers "huffing and puffing"

A Mamma Mia fan with dementia, made to feel uncomfortable by other viewers for singing along at a cinema screening, will get a special viewing on Sunday.

Rhiannon Lewis said she and her mother Shirley, 68, left Vue Cinema in Cwmbran during a July showing after hearing tutting from the seats behind them.

Ms Lewis said her mother, who has early onset dementia, is calmed by the music from the film.

The special screening takes place at Cineworld in Newport.

Image copyright Robin Drayton/Geograph Image caption The private viewing takes place at Cineworld in Newport on Sunday

Ms Lewis originally took her mother to see the film to celebrate her birthday, and they were about a third of the way through when Shirley got excited and started shouting at the screen when she recognised a song.

She said Mamma Mia was her mother's "absolute favourite thing" but it could have appeared to other cinema users that she was drunk.

After posting about the incident on Facebook, Cineworld offered them free tickets to the special dementia-friendly screening of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.