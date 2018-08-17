Image caption Rail bosses say they have responded to 128 incidents of HGVs striking bridges in Wales since April 2017

Lorry drivers in Wales have been urged to double-check the heights of their vehicles to help reduce the number of bridge strikes.

Network Rail said low bridges in Wales and borders have been hit 128 times since April 2017.

It has launched a campaign aimed at drivers of heavy-goods vehicles (HGVs) and other high-sided vehicles.

Bethan Jelfs of Arriva Trains Wales said: "Bridge strikes can cause huge and unnecessary problems."

There have been eight incidents in the past seven days in Wales and the borders.

The "Lorries can't limbo" campaign, backed by the haulage industry, aims to educate drivers, improve engineering and signage, and strengthen penalties.

Alison Thompson, chief operating officer for Network Rail in Wales and the borders, said: "We need HGV drivers to help us make bridge strikes a thing of the past.

"Around 1,800 vehicles crash into rail bridges across the UK every year.

"We're encouraging drivers to wise up and size up their vehicles and plan their route before every journey."