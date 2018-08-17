Wales

Man in hospital with head injury after Blaenavon hotel assault

  • 17 August 2018
The Castle Hotel, Blaenavon Image copyright Geograph/ Jaggery
Image caption Officers are continuing to investigate the assault which happened at the Castle Hotel in Blaenavon

A man suffered a serious head injury after he was assaulted in a hotel.

The 25-year-old victim is still in hospital in a stable condition after the attack on 10 August at the Castle Hotel in Blaenavon, Torfaen.

A 39-year-old man was arrested by Gwent Police on suspicion of wounding with intent but has been released under investigation.

Officers are continuing to investigate and have appealed for information about the attack at about 21:30 BST.

