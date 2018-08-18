Image copyright Roger Cornfoot/Geograph Image caption Glyder Fawr is popular with walkers in Snowdonia

A climber who fell to her death in Snowdonia may have been using amphetamine as a stimulant "for better performance", an inquest has heard.

Claire Patricia Beer, 43, from, Swansea, was found dead on Glyder Fawr in the Ogwen Valley on 4 May and had "very high" levels in her blood.

She had gone scrambling on her own, the Caernarfon hearing was told.

North West Wales senior coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones concluded the death was accidental.

"Exactly what the cause of the fall was we can't really say," he said.

"What I can't ignore is the toxicology. Amphetamine was found in Mrs Beer's blood at an extremely high level and, in itself, could have explained the haemorrhage in the brain."