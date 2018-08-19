Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This year marks the 33rd World Bog Snorkelling Championships

Bog snorkelling will take place at this year's World Alternative Games after recent rain filled the trenches which were dried out by the heatwave.

Hundreds of competitors race two lengths of a 55m (180ft) peat bog in Llanwrtyd Wells, Powys, in a bid to become World Bog Snorkelling champion.

A spokesman for Green Events said the bogs were now "full" ahead of the competition on 26 August.

Other events in the Games include space hopping and belly flopping.