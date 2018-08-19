A pedestrian has been seriously hurt after being hit by a car.

North Wales Police said the crash happened on the A4244 in Efail Castell, Pentir, Gwynedd, shortly before 23:00 BST on Saturday.

It involved a black VW Golf Plus and the injured man was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, where he has remained.

The road was closed for about two hours and police have appealed for witnesses to call 101.