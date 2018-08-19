Motorcyclist killed in crash with car near Denbigh
- 19 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car in Denbighshire.
The man died at the scene of the crash on the A543 in Bylchau, Denbigh, at about 15:45 BST on Saturday, North Wales Police said.
Officers said the motorcyclist was not from north Wales and they had now contacted his next of kin.
They appealed for anyone with information about the crash, involving a Honda CBR 600 motorcycle and a silver Peugeot 206, to contact them.