GCSE results for thousands in Wales

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Pupils getting their results in Swansea in 2017

Significant changes to the number of students taking some GCSEs could have an impact on this year's results in Wales, the exams regulator has said.

Students across Wales will be getting their results but far fewer pupils have taken exams a year early.

One education expert said this had led to "a really significant drop".

Qualifications Wales said continued reforms and changes to school performance measures had influenced the numbers of pupils entered for GCSEs.

Nearly three-quarters of all entries were for reformed GCSE exams, while overall entries were down 13% on last year's figure.

"The early entry impact has been quite significant," said Gareth Evans, director of education policy at University of Wales Trinity St David.

"Education Secretary Kirsty Williams introduced her new policy only late last year. And already you've seen a significant fall in the number of early entries."

Last year, the A* to C pass rate in Wales fell to its lowest level since 2006, after huge changes to the exams system, and reforms have continued.

Pupils will get their results for 15 new GCSE exams for the first time, including biology, chemistry and physics, French and German.

What's happening with science?

All science qualifications have been changed - there are now six different GCSEs in the sciences.

Biology, chemistry and physics have all been updated as part of the wider reforms to qualifications.

There is also a new double science - equivalent to two GCSEs and this counts for far more entries than any other subject - 42,740. But as it is a double award, the actual number of pupils who took the exams is half that number.

There are also two new applied science GCSEs, testing students' knowledge of science in a practical context - applied science and applied science (double) which have far fewer entries than the other science subjects.

Meanwhile, there are changes to school performance measures which mean only GCSE science rather than BTEC will count towards a key measure.

This change was made because the education secretary said some schools, particularly in disadvantaged areas, were entering too many pupils for the BTEC. She said it was a symptom of a "culture of lowered expectations".

Entries for the sciences have gone up and Qualifications Wales estimates about 40% of those taking GCSE science subjects this year would previously have taken BTEC. That, they say, could lower the overall results.

Why are entries down in Wales?

The number of entries for GCSEs in Wales this summer are down by 13% from 2017 to 290,640. This is due to a big drop in pupils taking their GCSEs a year early - only 14,290 from year 10 or below.

This was particularly marked in early entries in English - down 96%, and maths and numeracy - down 89%.

Qualifications Wales said this was expected after the Welsh Government changed how school performance measures were calculated. Starting in 2019, only a student's first result for a subject will count towards how a school is rated.

Nearly 90% of pupils sitting their exams are in year 11.

Why is grading different in England to Wales?

The new GCSE grading scheme for England - 1 to 9 - which came in last year was part of new curriculum changes there, which include much less coursework and almost all subjects depending on exams.

There have been changes to exams in Wales too, but the grading has remained the same.

Measuring Wales' education performance

GCSEs have been used as a key measure of education standards across Wales.

But it is becoming more difficult to compare results with all the changes both here and elsewhere in the UK.

We can still follow what is happening with individual subjects, but the Welsh Government's chief statistician says it will be the "summer of 2021 at the earliest" before it is safe to make broad comparisons over time.

Gareth Evans agrees it will take a few years for the changes to bed in before comparisons can be made.

"It's very difficult I think for parents and those with a casual interest in qualifications as to what these actually mean and if indeed they are still comparable," he said.

"I would argue GCSEs between Wales and England are no longer comparable and I think it would be wrong of us to draw very sweeping judgements on improved performance or indeed declines in performance."

In such a time of flux, the international Pisa tests are the best marker, the government said.