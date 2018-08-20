Image copyright Gwenllian Carr

One of the main shopping streets in Caernarfon town centre has been closed due to fire.

Firefighters were called to the basement of a mobile phone shop on Pool Street just before 09:00.

The building, which includes two upstairs flats, has been evacuated and there are currently no reports of casualties.

Fire crews have stopped the blaze spreading to adjoining properties, which are also being evacuated.

One witness, who owns a nearby jewellery shop, said the incident was affecting businesses.

"Quite a number of people have had to leave their shops and other premises and [police] have cordoned off the street a little further away from me," she said.

"There's a lot of activity, but we have no customers."