The South Wales Argus is to move from its office in Maesglas, Newport, after 49 years.

The newspaper has been at the premises since 1969. Under the plans, the two Argus buildings will be demolished.

Supermarket chain Lidl has submitted plans for a store on the site.

The Argus will be moving to a new location in Newport, which is yet to be announced. The paper's management said it was an "opportunity to return to the city centre".

Regional managing director of Newsquest Wales, Hereford and Somerset, Hussain Bayoomi, said: "At present we are in discussions regarding the exact location.

"However, as soon as planning has been approved we will be in a position to exchange contracts and announce formally."

Lidl UK's regional head of property Paul Hebblethwaite said: "We have received an incredible amount of support from the local community and are delighted to announce that we have submitted a planning application with Newport City Council.

"If granted this would mark a multi-million pound investment in the area and the creation of new jobs when the store opens.

"We look forward to receiving the decision in due course."