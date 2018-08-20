Image caption Heol Pentre Bach in Gorseinon was shut by South Wales Police on Friday afternoon

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a crash.

A car hit a pedestrian in Heol Pentre Bach, Gorseinon, Swansea, on Friday afternoon, leaving a 38-year-old man seriously injured.

He remains in a critical condition at the University Hospital of Wales.

A 41-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

Image caption Police urged any witnesses to the crash to come forward

The woman was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop following a crash and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Both have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Det Sgt Carl Price, of South Wales Police, urged any witnesses to come forward.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident," he added.