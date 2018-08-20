Image copyright Family photo Image caption Hollie Kerrell was last seen at her home in Knighton on Sunday

A 35-year-old man from Powys has appeared in court after being charged with the murder of his wife.

Christopher Llewellyn Kerrell, from Whitton near Knighton is accused of killing 28-year-old mother-of-three Hollie Kerrell.

Kerrell, who denies the charge, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Prosecutor Michael Jones QC said he will stand trial in October.

Mrs Kerrell went missing from her home in Knucklas, Powys, on April 22 and her body was found three days later.

Judge Eleri Rees, the Recorder of Cardiff, remanded Kerrell in custody until his next court appearance.