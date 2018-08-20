Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The road remains closed after overnight repair work

Green Man festival-goers have encountered traffic chaos after a burst water pipe closed one of the main roads from the site.

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water said the A4077 between Gilwern and Llangattock, on the edge of the Brecon Beacons, remains closed after overnight repair work.

Bus services from Brecon and Abergavenny have also been affected.

Dyfed-Powys Police are "working closely" with other organisations to minimise disruption, the force said.

"Repair completed"

The Green Man music festival was held from Thursday until Sunday evening, although many people left the site on Monday.

A spokesman for Dwr Cymru Welsh Water said: "Following a burst on one of our large trunk water mains on the A4077 yesterday the road was closed to traffic so that repair work could be carried out safely.

"Our team has worked through the night and the repair has now been completed. However while we work to charge the main, the road will be closed to two-way traffic.

"We are currently working with local police to facilitate traffic from the Green Man festival. "

Some festival-goers have taken to social media to complain about the travel disruption.

Brecon Road Policing Unit shared a picture of the flooding after the water main burst.

Sgt Owen Dillon said: "We are working closely with Welsh Water, Main Event Security and Green Man festival organisers to minimise disruption to people leaving the festival.

"People have faced delays leaving the site, mainly because of the sheer volume of people leaving at the same time."

He said there was congestion at Crickhowell town centre, and that motorists should listen for instructions from police.