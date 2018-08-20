Image copyright Family photo Image caption Amelia Brooke Harris, four, was found dead at her family home in Trealaw

A mother has denied murdering her four-year-old daughter.

Carly Ann Harris, 37, cried as she pleaded not guilty to the murder and manslaughter of Amelia Brooke Harris at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

Amelia was found dead by police at her family home in Trealaw, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 8 June.

Her family have paid tribute to her, describing her as a "fun-loving, caring and bubbly little girl" who was "beautiful both inside and out".

Ms Harris has been remanded in custody until her trail at Merthyr Crown Court on 10 December.

Amelia's family said she had been "taken far too early" and "had her whole life ahead of her".

They added: "We know our lives will never be the same again."