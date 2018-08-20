Image caption The trial at Mold Crown Court is expected to last one week

A former care home worker befriended a teenage boy before sexually assaulting him on multiple occasions in his flat in the 1970s, a court has heard.

Huw Merig Jones, 69, denies 13 counts of sexual abuse against two boys between June 1975 and October 1978 in Wrexham and Conwy county.

He is also alleged to have abused a boy in his room at a residential centre.

Mold Crown Court also heard allegations against Mr Jones, from Old Colwyn, were first made in 1992.

He is alleged to have been working at the Little Box Assessment Centre in Wrexham as a deputy in 1975 while one of the complainants was living there.

The prosecution said Mr Jones went into the bedroom of the 13-year-old boy and sexually assaulted him on four separate occasions.

He left the centre, also known as Box Lane, in March 1976 and started working for Clwyd County Council, where he is alleged to have befriended and then abused a 14-year-old boy at his flat in Colwyn Bay.

Danny Moore, prosecuting, said: "What they [the complainants] could have expected was support and help and what the prosecution say two of them got was sexual abuse."

Mr Jones denies a total of 13 charges - four of gross indecency with a child, seven of indecent assault and two of serious sexual assault.

The trial continues.