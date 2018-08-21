Llay Industrial Estate blaze at furniture retailer unit
- 21 August 2018
Roads remain closed as firefighters continue to deal with a fire at a furniture factory in Wrexham.
At its height, six appliances were sent to deal with the blaze on the Llay Industrial Estate, with residents advised to keep their windows and doors closed and avoid the area.
However, it is now largely out, with damping down taking place and an investigation set to start.
The fire broke out at about 23:00 BST on Monday.
Roads closed in the area on Tuesday morning include Davy Way and Miners Road.
#Largefire at #Llay Industrial Estate, near #Wrexham - please avoid the area. Local residents are advised to close all windows and doors whilst the incident is being dealt with. Thank you for your cooperation #StaySafe
