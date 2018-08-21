Image copyright @paulmaggs67/ Twitter Image caption The fire burned through the night on Monday

Roads remain closed as firefighters continue to deal with a fire at a furniture factory in Wrexham.

At its height, six appliances were sent to deal with the blaze on the Llay Industrial Estate, with residents advised to keep their windows and doors closed and avoid the area.

However, it is now largely out, with damping down taking place and an investigation set to start.

The fire broke out at about 23:00 BST on Monday.

Roads closed in the area on Tuesday morning include Davy Way and Miners Road.