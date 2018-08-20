Woman, 76, critical after crash in supermarket car park
- 20 August 2018
A 76-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a car, police have said.
Gwent Police said the incident happened in a Co-operative supermarket car park on Mafon Road in Nelson, Caerphilly county at about 16:00 BST on Friday.
The woman, from Quakers Yard, Merthyr Tydfil, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.