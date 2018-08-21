Image caption Mr Jones said the sports park would be a 'worthwhile diversionary activity' for local youth

A new urban sports park in Anglesey is 'vital' in reducing anti-social behaviour, according to the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner.

Arfon Jones visited the £400,000 park in Llangefni during a visit to the Anglesey Show.

A previous skate park was demolished after being condemned by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (Rospa) in 2014.

Mr Jones said the new park was an excellent amenity for young people.

The park, which is free to use, includes a large wheeled sports area for skateboarders and BMX riders.

It also has an adult outdoor gym, a small children's climbing wall and a basketball wall.

Following the previous park's demolition, a project group was set up and funding for the new park was provided by the Big Lottery and the Isle of Anglesey Charitable Trust.

Mr Jones said: "The Skate Park has already proven its worth in reducing crime and anti-social behaviour by providing a worthwhile diversionary activity."

Peter Davies, the park's project manager, added: "It's very encouraging to see how popular the Park has already become and daily we are recording over 100 people in attendance.

"What's particularly pleasing is seeing the age mix with children, youngsters and adults all happily using the different facilities available."

However Anglesey Council Vice-Chairman Dylan Rees warned of the potential dangers of wheeled sports.

"Although we have only had two accidents reported to us since the park opened this nevertheless is a reminder that wheeled sport on concrete can be dangerous."