Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The dolphin was found by dog walkers

A striped dolphin was found stranded on a beach by dog walkers in the Vale of Glamorgan on Saturday.

The animal was found extremely underweight on Aberthaw Beach, near Gileston.

The RSPCA, joined by volunteers from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDLMR), attended the scene to assess the animal's condition.

RSPCA Inspector Gemma Black said the dog walkers did a 'great job' of keeping the dolphin stable.

Inspector Black said: The advice from the BDMLR and their vet over the phone based in Cornwall was to carry the dolphin to the water's edge in the shallows."

Shortly after, a large animal vet assessed the dolphin and a decision was made to put the animal to sleep.

"The dolphin was extremely underweight; its breathing was snatchy and it was very unwell," said Inspector Black.

It was agreed among those who attended the scene, including a vet from the BDLMR, that the animal be put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The dolphin was eventually carried to shallow waters where it was assessed

Inspector Black added that it was a 'great team effort' despite the outcome.

"There were members of the public that stayed for hours with the dolphin to help.

"Their hard work was gratefully appreciated as was the help and support of the BDMLR volunteers which we would like to thank."

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben, who also tended to the animal, said a post mortem examination will be carried out to determine why it was found to be in such poor condition.

The incident follows two recent similar incidents in which dolphins were washed up in Pembrokeshire - one in Saundersfoot, the other in Newgale.

In both cases, members of the public attempted to move the dolphins back into the water.

It is not known if any of the recent incidents involving unwell dolphins are linked.

Inspector Hogben said: "If anyone sees a beached cetacean, they should ring the RSPCA's emergency line on 0300 1234 999, and provide as much information as possible about the location of the animal, and their condition.

"It is a very distressing fact that often these animals are found on land with severe welfare problems, or have moved there to die. Returning them to the sea is not helping them, however well intentioned someone may be."

He added that there was a substantial risk of disease spreading between humans and animals when they are handled this way.