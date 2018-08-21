Image copyright Google Image caption Ysgol Richard Henry, which opened in 2017, provides education for children from three to 16 years of age.

A new extension at a school in west Wales will not open in time for the school year, officials have confirmed.

Building work at Ysgol Henry Richard in Tregaron, Ceredigion, was due to finish on 4 September.

Ceredigion Council said primary age pupils will now move into the new site on 1 October instead.

Councillor Catherine Hughes said letters had gone out to parents and guardians of children who were affected by the delay.

In the meantime, pupils from nursery to year five will be taught at the Llanddewi and Tregaron primary campuses.