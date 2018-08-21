Wales

Man, 75, hurt after hit and run with van in Carmarthen

  • 21 August 2018
Police are hunting a van driver after pensioner was injured in a hit and run in Carmarthen.

Officers said the 75-year-old man was hit by a Mercedes Sprinter at around 14:35 BST on the junction between Nash Avenue and Dolgwilli Road.

The colour and registration of the vehicle are not known, but detectives said the elderly pedestrian is in a stable condition.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

A Dyfed Powys Police spokeswoman said: "The road has been closed between the two roundabouts and is likely to be closed for some time."

