Image copyright Virgin Trains Image caption Paul Williams (Driver Team Manager, Virgin Trains), Mary Roberts., RAF Valley Station Commander Group Captain Nick Tucker-Lowe DSO, with John Wynne

Two RAF veterans who served in World War Two have unveiled a new train on Anglesey in honour of the service's centenary.

Mary Roberts, who turned 100 in May, and Wing Cdr John Wynne unveiled the train known as the "Royal Air Force Centenary 1918-2018".

The train has been named to commemorate the RAF's historic links with the railway in north Wales.

It also carries the crest of the RAF Valley station.

Ms Roberts who served as a nurse spent part of the war posted to Flying Training Command at Penrhos, near Pwllheli in Gwynedd.

Wing Cdr Wynne, was a flying instructor who flew Wellington bombers, Mosquito aircraft and Valiant jet bombers in his career.

Image copyright Virgin Trains Image caption Mary Roberts and Wing Cdr John Wynne unvieled the train

Ms Roberts, who now lives on Anglesey, said: "I am thrilled to have been invited to take part in this special occasion during the RAF's Centenary year.

"God bless the train and all who travel in her."

Eng Cdr Wynne said: "This splendid 'Royal Air Force Centenary' train, which is a vital transport link for the people of north Wales and beyond, will provide us with a living reminder of the great service of the RAF to our nation and its shared history with Wales for the past 100 years."

The train will run on the Virgin Trains route between London Euston and Holyhead.