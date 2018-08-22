The trial of a former care home worker accused of 13 counts of historical sexual abuse against two boys has been halted.

Huw Meurig Jones, 69, from Old Colwyn in Conwy county, had denied offences between June 1975 and October 1976.

He worked as deputy superintendent at the Little Action Assessment Centre in Wrexham at the time.

Judge Rhys Rowlands discharged the jury at Mold Crown Court and adjourned for a new trial from 3 October.

Mr Jones has been released on bail.

He was arrested by detectives from Operation Pallial, the National Crime Agency investigation into past abuse in the care system in north Wales.