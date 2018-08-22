Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police

A lorry driver who was three times over the drinking and driving limit when he crashed in a village has been jailed for one year.

Ioan Sandu, 48, was driving recklessly through Llanddewi-Brefi, Ceredigion, at about 11:00 BST on Monday when he crashed into a car and hedges.

His his 44-tonne lorry then became stuck on the road - known as Hostel Road - blocking it completely.

Sandu was charged with drinking and driving and sentenced on Tuesday.

He was also banned from driving for two years and four months after he recorded 105mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in a police test.