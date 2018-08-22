Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption PC Paul Evans has been charged with assault

A police officer accused of assaulting a teenage boy in Bridgend is due to stand trial in October.

PC Paul Evans, of South Wales Police, pleaded not guilty at Cardiff Magistrates' Court to assaulting the 14-year-old boy.

The offence is alleged to have taken place inside a house in January.

Mr Evans, a police officer of 21 years who lives in Bridgend, was granted bail. The two-day trial is due to start on 16 October.