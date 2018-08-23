Image copyright Family photo Image caption Hasna (centre) and her family spent three years in a refugee camp before being resettled in Wrexham

Like many 16-year-olds Hasna Ali is having an anxious morning as she prepares to collect her GCSE results.

But her journey to this point could not be more different to her peers at Ysgol Y Grango school in Rhos, Wrexham.

Two years ago she arrived in the UK speaking barely a word of English, having spent three years in an Iraqi refugee camp after fleeing her home in Syria.

The war in Syria has claimed the lives of an estimated half a million people.

According to the United Nations (UN) at least 6.1 million people have had to flee their homes inside Syria, while another 5.6 million have fled abroad since the war began more than seven years ago.

"It was a very dangerous place to live," Hasna said.

"If we'd stayed in Syria maybe we'd have been killed - I don't know."

Hasna said before fleeing their home in Al Hafaka, she, her parents and three siblings - then aged seven, five and seven months - often went hungry: "We didn't have nice food. It was so difficult to find food or bread or anything.

"We didn't have anything. Life was difficult."

And it was particularly tough with a new baby in the house: "It was very very difficult because she needed milk."

Image copyright MAHMOUD RSLAN/AFP/Getty Images Image caption This image of a boy in Syria in 2016 sparked international compassion for civilians there

The dangers of travelling to school meant she and her two younger brothers often went without education and were instead marooned in their house.

Her parents took the difficult decision to move their children out of Syria. Hasna's father stayed behind to care for relatives and her mother braved the five-hour walk to Iraq with her four young children alone.

"She was very tired and it was very, very difficult," remembers Hasna.

They left all their possessions at home: "[We took] nothing, just some clothes, just one bag."

They eventually arrived at a Unicef refugee camp where they were to remain for three years.

"It wasn't too nice because you worry about everything, you can't sleep at night because you don't know the people you're next to," she said.

"Life had changed. Everything had changed from when we were in Syria. I didn't know people, it wasn't my home."

Her father joined them after one year: "It's difficult and hard to explain not seeing your father for a long time. I missed him too much."

The family were eventually flown to the UK in September 2016 as part of the UK government's resettlement scheme.

They were granted refugee leave which allows them to stay for five years before an official review determines whether they can safely return to Syria.

"I don't want to go. I want to stay here for my studies and to become a doctor - a surgeon," she said.

"I have friends and everything is all right, and I love Wrexham always because the people in Wales are very nice."

But for now she is preoccupied with something else - her exam results.

She sat five GCSEs in English, Maths, Science, Art and Arabic - being the only pupil in her school to sit the latter.

Asked how she thought she had done: "I think good," she said.

"I'm nervous a little bit and happy… and excited."