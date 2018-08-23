Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Jack Holland from Ystradgynlais underwent brain surgery after the fall

A holidaymaker who suffered serious head injuries after falling down stairs in Ibiza will be flown back to the UK for further treatment.

Jack Holland, 22, fell at his apartment block at Ibiza Rocks Hotel in San Antonio on 17 August.

Mr Holland, from Ystradgynlais in the Swansea Valley, underwent brain surgery and was "conscious and coherent", his friends said.

Nearly £45,000 has been raised to cover the cost of an air ambulance.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

'Continue rehabilitation'

"In the early hours of last Friday morning, Jack suffered a life threatening fall whilst on holiday in Ibiza," friend Charlie Arbourne wrote on a crowdfunding page.

Mr Holland was rushed to a private facility in Ibiza City where doctors identified a bleed on his brain as well as "multiple fractures to his nose, eye sockets, forehead and both knees".

"Whilst his medical bills are taken care of, this does not include bringing him home to continue with his rehabilitation with his loved ones by his side," Ms Arbourne said.

The hospital had given her a "ballpark" figure of £25,000 but the appeal has raised nearly double that to enable Mr Holland to go home.

"On Saturday afternoon Jack was brought out of his induced coma, a position in which he remains.

"His recovery is going to be a long process but all Jack wants to do is come home," she said.

His parents have flown out to the island.