Wales

Cader Idris rescue: Two teenage girls winched off mountain

  • 23 August 2018
Mountain rescue volunteers on the Foxes Path as the Coastguard helicopter attempted to reach the casualties in thick mist and driving rain Image copyright Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team
Image caption Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team carried out the rescue in thick mist and driving rain

Two 16-year-old girls have been winched to safety after one lost consciousness and the other became unwell while on a mountain hike.

The pair were part of a large outdoor education centre group walking on the Fox's Path on Cader Idris near Dolgellau, Gwynedd,

Mountain rescue volunteers and the coastguard helicopter were alerted just before 14:00 BST on Wednesday.

Both girls were flown to Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.

Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team said the first girl began to deteriorate after a "small tumble" on loose and steep ground and was badly shaken but initially appeared unhurt.

The second girl had been displaying signs of hypothermia, it added.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites